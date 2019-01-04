Is Katie set to go under the knife again?!

Katie Price is one lady already pretty well-acquainted with braving the surgeon’s knife.

The 40-year-old business mogul has undergone multiple procedures over the years, remaining honest and open about them throughout.

In fact, the mother-of-four even managed to divide fans recently – having allowed her facelift to be filmed whilst she was conscious and communicative on the operating table.

And it would appear that the mother of 16-year-old Harvey, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, five-year-old Jett and Bunny, four, is planning to go under the knife once again!

Speaking with The Sun, a source close to Pricey has revealed her plans for a tenth boob job after becoming unhappy with the appearance of her bust.

‘Katie is lining up yet another boob job because she hates the way her breasts look,’ they explained to the publication – adding the former glamour model even refers to her chest as ‘frankent*ts’.

Continuing, the insider added: ‘This time the work will be free because she says the last one was totally botched.

‘It left her with scar tissue damage and an egg-sized indent under her right breast,’ they explained.

Speaking of Katie’s hopes for her tenth augmentation, the source added that Katie hopes to look like a ‘Fembot’ from the classic flick Austin Powers.

‘She hates her boobs and they way they look… she’s been saying: “I want the body I had when I was 25 again, that’s when I was perfect. I want nipples like bullets – like a Fembot”.’

However, despite Katie’s plans for another appearance modification, boyfriend Kris Boyson is believed to be less enthusiastic about the idea…

‘Kris is worried and has told friends: “It’s all about attention and her need to feel loved”.’

Adding that he is concerned she will ‘always cheat to get her perfect body’, the source then added: ‘She wants quick results with no effort put in.’