Katie Price and her boyfriend Kris Boyson jetted off to Spain this week to film scenes for reality show My Crazy Life.

The loved-up pair have been joined in Malaga by KP’s mum Amy and step-dad Paul as the whole family spend some quality time together.

And it looks like they’re already having a blast, as 30-year-old Kris seemingly decided to ditch filming for a boozy bender.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kris, 30, was seen at a pub with Katie’s step dad Paul, as he asked: ‘Have we got to be back?’

According to The Mirror, Paul then replied: ‘Well we haven’t got to be back.’

Clearly not interested in returning to the villa to work, Kris then said: ‘We going to go back and do a bit of filming or are we going to a bar?’

To which Paul responded: ‘We are going to a bar,’ before Kris asked the taxi driver: ‘Filming or bar? Filming or bar? Filming or bar?’

And judging by Kris’ latest video – it looks like they headed to the bar as the personal trainer then jumps into a freezing cold swimming pool.

After running through the villa, Kris launches himself into the water, simply writing: ‘Ain’t lying… I’m dying!’

Although Katie, 40, is yet to share a snap alongside her toyboy beau, she has posted a pic of a ‘homely’ fire in their villa.

This comes after it was reported that Katie jetted out to Spain for her mum Amy’s ‘bucket list holiday’ after she was diagnosed with a terminal lung condition.

A source told The Sun Online: ‘Katie wants to make the most of the time her mum has left, so it’s a sort of ‘bucket list’ trip.

‘Katie’s painfully aware that every holiday could be her mum’s last so taking the reality show cameras with them on the holiday will be a way of capturing precious memories.’