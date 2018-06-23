These videos are VERY cute!

Katie Price might have only gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Kris Boyson this week – but the mum-of-five has wasted no time including him in a family day out.

Proving she’s well and truly moved on, KP shared a video of her new man hanging out with youngest children Jett and Bunny who she shares with ex Kieran Hayler.

Taking to Instagram, the former glamour model first posted a snap of her excited kids enjoying a trip to the bowling alley.

With three-year-old Bunny wearing a sweet t-shirt and her four-year-old brother Jett choosing a white cap and camo top, the siblings look adorable getting ready to start their game.

In another video shared on Instagram, little Bunny can then be seen taking her turn in front of the pins, but not without a little help from Katie’s doting new boyfriend Kris.

In the clip, the personal trainer can be heard giving the tot some advice as he says: ‘Right hard as you can, ready go…’, and Bunny pushes the bowling ball down the lane.



‘My Bunny’, Katie wrote next to the sweet video followed by a love heart.

And it looks like Kris’ advice worked, as KP’s youngest can then be seen celebrating with the sweetest dance moves.

In the clip, captioned ‘My Bunny Bops dancing so cute’, the tot can be seen jumping around as Kris and Katie giggle in the background.

Pricey’s family day trip comes after she took her blossoming relationship to the next level on Thursday when she posted the first permanent snap with her toyboy.

In the loved-up photo Kris, 29, – who she started dating last month following her split from third husband Kieran – can be seen on the phone as Katie nuzzles into his shoulder.

