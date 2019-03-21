KP has given a glimpse into their relationship

Katie Price’s boyfriend Kris Boyson could find himself in the doghouse after he made some brutal comments about the star’s weight.

During a now-deleted livestream on Instagram, 40-year-old KP gave her fans a glimpse into how she spends her evenings at home.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Peter Andre reveals how he really felt about THAT awkward Katie Price interview on GMB

But as well as filming herself tending to her horses, giving eldest son Harvey, 16, his medication and chilling out with her family, KP caught Kris taking a jibe at his girlfriend.

As she sat downstairs with her youngest children, Jett, five, and Bunny, four, 30-year-old Kris walked in with a takeaway, before sniping that he only got her a salad because she needs to lose weight.

According to The Mirror, after Katie found chips underneath the salad, Kris commented: ‘You shouldn’t be eating that, you need to be losing weight.’

After calling the former Loose Women star a ‘tramp’, the personal trainer took another swipe after she asked what they should watch on TV, as he responded: ‘How to lose weight in 90 days.’

To which Katie hit back: ‘Oh get lost, I start on Monday. We all know I’ve put on weight, everyone’s made it quite clear.’

Katie then reportedly continued eating while reading out messages sent in from followers, but seemingly unimpressed, Kris told her to turn it off, chiming in: ‘People are bored of you, you’re boring them.’

When the telly star hit back: ‘Look at you, you’ve been on your phone all night,’ Kris said: ‘Well some of us have to work’

To which Pricey replied: ‘I’ve been working all day, I had court in the morning then I was filming all afternoon.’

This comes after Katie was forced to deny pregnancy rumours when she was pictured enjoying a holiday in Thailand last week.

After some fans claimed to have noticed the star is sporting a ‘fuller figure’, a spokesperson denied the rumours, confirming: ‘No, she is not pregnant.’

Meanwhile, this comes after the former glamour model reportedly revealed she ‘can’t wait to be single again’ after a rocky few months with Kris.

‘Katie is washing her hands of Kris,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘She can’t wait to be single again – with the sun out, her horns are up. She’s in contact with other guys and setting up dates already.’

But it looks like things are seemingly back on track, as Kris recently referred to Katie as ‘family’ with a sweet snap on Instagram, with reports also suggesting he’s planning on popping the question very soon.

We can’t keep up!