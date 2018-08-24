Eeeek! Pricey was snapped in the early hours of the morning earlier this week

Katie Price‘s life is just one big drama right now – and it looks like it’s about to get a whole lot worse as she’s reportedly in the dog house with new toy boy Kris Boyson.

Yup, apparently the former glamour model has ‘infuriated’ her boyfriend after she was snapped leaving an Essex bar with another man this week.

In the photos, 40-year-old KP can be seen seemingly holding hands with an unknown companion as they left a pub in the early hours of the morning.

And this hasn’t gone down too well with personal trainer Kris, who is reportedly fuming that his girlfriend was out partying.

‘She’s trying to brush it off as letting her hair down at a stressful time, but Kris is furious’, a source told The Sun.

‘Kris is super healthy and clean living and he doesn’t like when Katie gets drunk and out of control.

‘Katie hates men telling her what to do so she’s equally upset at him trying to control her. Things are very tense.’

The pair have been inseparable since Pricey called time on her five year marriage to ex Kieran Hayler, with Katie reportedly even discussing MARRIAGE.

And with the Loose Women star’s money woes coming to light in recent weeks – after she narrowly avoided bankruptcy – it’s also thought that the mum-of-five has shacked up with Kris at his house in Kent.

According to reports, Katie now spends some of the week living at her beau’s pad – which is around 60 miles away from her home – as she’s ‘desperate’ to get away amid her messy divorce with Kieran.

‘Katie was in desperate need of a change of scenery, so spending more time at Kris’ was the obvious choice’, a source told The Sun.

Let’s hope Pricey manages to sort things out with her new beau.