Erm... what?!

Katie Price’s new series of My Crazy Life is hitting our TV screens next week, which means we get to see what the star really gets up to.

Giving a sneak-peek of what’s to come, now the first trailer has dropped – and it’s even more dramatic than we imagined!

In the clip, 40-year-old KP can be seen walking in on boyfriend Kris Boyson cooking dinner in his underwear, before explaining the reason he ditched his clothes.

‘The idea is you won’t eat as much if you eat with no clothes on,’ the 30-year-old explains as he stirs the couple’s food in his tight white pants.

Pricey then replies: ‘Well I’m lucky that the kids aren’t about,’ before she then strips down to her own lingerie as she sits down to eat.

Clearly not impressed with her boyfriend’s creation, the mum-of-five quips: ‘Where’s the spaghetti?’ as Kris replies: ‘That is it, it’s called courgettie.’

Elsewhere in the short preview, Katie also tells her mum she’s ‘still hanging out’ with Kris despite their split earlier this year.

Meanwhile, this comes after personal trainer Kris seemingly took a swipe at his girlfriend during an awkward Facebook live video earlier this week.

As Katie sat downstairs with her youngest children, Jett, five, and Bunny, four, Kris walked in with a takeaway, before sniping that he only got her a salad because ‘she needs to lose weight.’

According to The Mirror, after Katie found chips underneath the salad, Kris commented: ‘You shouldn’t be eating that, you need to be losing weight.’

After calling the former Loose Women star a ‘tramp’, Kris took another swipe after she asked what they should watch on TV, as he responded: ‘How to lose weight in 90 days.’

To which Katie hit back: ‘Oh get lost, I start on Monday. We all know I’ve put on weight, everyone’s made it quite clear.’

According to The Sun, Katie also made her New Years resolution to drop two stone after claiming to have put on weight during her stint in The Priory.

Katie Price: My Crazy Life premieres at 10pm Monday 8th April exclusively on Quest Red