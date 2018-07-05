Are wedding bells on the horizon?

Katie Price has recently been at the centre of rumours that she could marry for a fourth time – and now boyfriend Kris Boyson has cheekily shared a photo from a ‘wedding rehearsal’.

The personal trainer got tongues wagging when he filmed himself at the run-through of somebody’s nuptials earlier this week during which he couldn’t resist watching England’s latest World Cup game on a phone.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Katie Price forced to DENY she’s had her children ‘taken away’ from her

‘England or wedding rehearsal,’ Kris, 29, jokingly captioned the shot.

However, it looks like this isn’t a practice for him marrying Katie, 40, as friends have said that he was apparently attending a pal’s rehearsal rather than his own.

And Pricey is still married to third husband Kieran Hayler, despite them splitting some time ago.

This hasn’t stopped Katie and Kris – who started dating in May – from reportedly discussing the idea of tying the knot though, with claims emerging last week that they’re already thinking about becoming man and wife.

‘Katie and Kris have been talking about weddings and marriage since their first weekend away together – and she’s not even divorced yet!’ an insider told The Sun. ‘She’s telling everyone that she wished that she met Kris years ago.

‘She even joked at her birthday that Kerry Katona could be a bridesmaid.’

Blimey, Katie sure doesn’t hang about!

The mum-of-five has made no secret of her feelings for Kris since her bitter break-up from Kieran, who she accused of cheating on her on multiple occasions.

‘I’ve never had anyone who’s like him,’ Katie told OK! magazine about Kris last month. ‘He’s a man’s man. He’s got his own job, he’s not false or fame hungry. He goes to work and doesn’t want to hang around me at work.

‘In that respect, I think this is going to be a more normal relationship and less toxic. We’ll have our own space.’

She also seemed to suggest that he’s met all of her children too when she posted a snap of Kris with her youngest kids Jett, 4, and Bunny, 3.

Will Kris be Mr Katie Price number four? Well with Pricey anything can happen…