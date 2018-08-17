Well this isn't ideal...

Katie Price might be loved-up with boyfriend Kris Boyson but it’s not stopped her from making a VERY embarrassing slip-up…

The glamour model was left seriously red-faced when she called Kris the wrong name during a recent ghost-hunting activity – and that name just happened to be Kieran, as in her estranged husband Kieran Hayler. SO awkward!

Needles to say Katie’s faux pas – which features on the final episode of her reality show My Crazy Life on Monday night – didn’t go down well with Kris…

It all unfolded when Katie, 40, and Kris, 29, joined a group of her friends for a seance in her house.

The glamour model started to ask her boyfriend to begin but ended up saying: ‘Kieran, er, Kris.’

Kris was clearly fuming about the error and responded: ‘F***ing cut that.’

Ouch. Both then had their heads in their hands and Katie later confessed to the camera that she was completely mortified by her slip-up.

‘When I called Kris Kieran, that was such a big mistake and I didn’t mean to,’ the mum-of-five admitted.

‘I actually wanted to dig a hole and just bury myself in it.’

Awks! It comes after Katie – who has been dating personal trainer Kris since May following the end of her marriage to 31-year-old Kieran – introduced her new man to her mum Amy in last week’s episode and endured a similarly tense moment.

When Kris leant across the table to give Amy a kiss as they met in a cafe for the first time, she couldn’t help but say: ‘Oh dear, you’re a lot younger.’

Amy then explained to the camera: ‘I actually hoped that Katie would go for an older man this time.’

This doesn’t seem to have affected Kris and Katie’s romance though, with Kris posting a snap of them holding hands whilst taking a stroll on Instagram today with the caption: ‘Walking into the weekend like…#fridayfeeling’

Still, there’s always bound to be drama when Pricey’s around!

Watch the series finale of Katie Price: My Crazy Life at 10pm on Monday 20 August on Quest Red.