The couple's romance is still going strong

Katie Price might have only known her new toyboy Kris Boyson for a few weeks – well, 47 days to be precise – but it looks like he’s already settling into the family.

Personal trainer Kris has been getting to know KP’s kids after embarking on a whirlwind romance with the Loose Women star earlier this month (and apparently they’re already talking marriage FYI).

And it looks like he’s taking to his role as stepdad like a natural as the 29-year-old took to Instagram with a sweet video of Pricey’s eldest son Harvey on Friday evening.

In the clip, Kris can be heard asking the 16-year-old: ‘What was that Harv?’

The teenager, who suffers from learning difficulties, then responded: ‘That f***ing fly.’

But doting mum Katie quickly corrects her son as she gives him a look and says: ‘Umm? What do you say to flies Harvey?’

To which he replies: ‘Go away flies come back later when it’s dark.’ How sweet is that?

Reality star Kris wrote next to the video: ‘Post Training Meal with the King of Banter and @officialkatieprice’, and his followers were quick to comment saying they found Harvey ‘adorable’.

‘He’s so cute bless his heart xx,’ one follower said.

Another agreed: ‘He’s just the most cute and lovable child people can say what they want about Katie but the love she has for Harvey and he has for her is amazing to see’.

While a third added: ‘God I love Harvey !!! And thank you @krisboyson for making @officialkatieprice smile again.’

This comes Katie called her new BF her ‘rock’ in a gushing Instagram post following as her messy divorce from husband Kieran Hayler rumbles on.

The former glamour model – who also shares kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex Peter Andre and Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with Kieran – shared a photo of the new couple saying she ‘wishes she’d met him years ago’.

‘This is the real gentleman @krisboyson’, she wrote.

‘That puts a smile on my face everyday that treats me like a women should be treated ! He is perfect in every way and wish I met him Years ago’.

Before adding: ‘He is my total rock in every way and I feel so lucky everyday’.