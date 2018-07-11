This could be a memorable vacation for the couple...

Katie Price and new boyfriend Kris Boyson might have only been dating for a matter of weeks but they could be about to tick off two relationship milestones – and one is pretty HUGE.

The couple have reportedly jetted off to Thailand together for a luxury holiday, meaning it will be their first vacation since they got together in May. Katie has apparently left four of her children with their dads whilst eldest child Harvey is said to be staying with a neighbour.

And it sounds like the getaway might result in another massive step in their romance as it’s been claimed that Kris, 29, is set to PROPOSE to Katie, despite the fact that she’s still married to estranged husband Kieran Hayler.

‘Kris is smitten with Katie and has been really caught up in the whirlwind romance,’ an insider tells The Sun. ‘He loves the fame, attention and wealth that comes with dating a celebrity and doesn’t want to let that go.

‘He knows that Katie likes to be married for security so is keen to get a ring on to her finger, even if she is not yet divorced from Kieran.’

It comes shortly after Katie, 40, sung the praises of her new man recently in a gushing Instagram post, having written: ‘This is the real gentleman @krisboyson that’s puts a smile on my face everyday ❤❤ that treats me like a women should be treated !

‘He is perfect in every way and wish I met him Years ago … he is my total rock in every way and I feel so lucky everyday ❤❤❤❤💑’

The mum-of-five has also praised personal trainer Kris for helping to get her son Harvey, 16, on a fitness regime after becoming concerned that his weight – which is over 20st – could result in serious health problems.

However, Katie insisted this week that she’s in no rush to get hitched to Kris after three failed marriages.

‘I’ve learnt never to get married quick,’ she told The Mirror. ‘Don’t just have babies, get to know someone first and enjoy your life.’

So do we need to buy a hat yet or not? We’ll have to wait and see…