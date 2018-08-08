Well, we weren't expecting this...

Since splitting from her third husband Kieran Hayler, Katie Price has been VERY cosy with new boyfriend Kris Boyson. And by that, we mean these two can’t stop posting loved-up selfies on Instagram.

But while 40-year-old KP hasn’t been shy in telling her followers just how amazing her new beau is, now Kris has also opened up about their relationship as well.

Taking the brave decision to reach out to the Great British public on Instagram, the 29-year-old agreed to answer any questions his fans might have. Obviously, it didn’t take long for people to start asking about Pricey.

Things started off tame, as one follower wrote: ‘How’s Katie doing?’, to which personal trainer Kris replied: ‘She’s back!’, along with a heart emoji.

But the chat soon turned cheeky when someone else asked: ‘Have you and Katie sh**ged?’. Erm… awkward!

Although the reality star had a pretty surprising response to his fan, as he quickly wrote back: ‘No sex before marriage!’ Hmm, we’re not sure we believe you, Kris!

And things then got nasty when Kris was asked whether he was only with mum-of-five Katie for her money.

Taking offence to the questions, he hit back: ‘I’ve been brought up to never let a woman pay’, before adding: ‘So answer your own question and grow up and unfollow me’. Blimey!

This comes as Kris has been enjoying some quality time with Katie’s kids Jett, four, and Bunny, three – who she shares with estranged husband Kieran – as well as 16-year-old Harvey.

The family were snapped having the time of their lives as they enjoyed a fun afternoon at the beach earlier this week.

Jumping on the back of the jet-ski, Katie wrote: ‘Loved today on @krisboyson jet ski with Jett and Bunny they loved taking it in turns with me driving them!’

Meanwhile, former glamour model Katie – who also shares Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex Peter Andre – managed to avoid being declared bankrupt at a court hearing yesterday.

After her recent money woes, the star’s team submitted a plan at London’s High Court for an individual voluntary agreement (IVA) in a last-ditch attempt to avoid total financial collapse.

An IVA allows creditors to be paid back over an agreed period of time and the TV star has been given three months to come up with a plan to pay back her debts, which are thought to total a whopping £250,000.