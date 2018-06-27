Looks like these two are smitten!

Katie Price and boyfriend Kris Boyson might have only been dating for a matter of weeks but it’s clear that they’re already pretty smitten.

Kris has paid tribute to his new lady by making her his ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’ on Instagram, having posted a photo of Pricey with the ‘Lit’ symbol to make his feelings very clear.

In the snap Katie, 40, models a tight red and white top, leggings and red boots as she walks along near her famous pink car.

This comes a mere few days after Kris, 29, gushed over his blossoming relationship with the glamour model by sharing a picture of them alongside the caption: ‘What I never knew I always needed! @officialkatieprice 👊🏼❤’

And shortly before that the couple made their Instagram debut by sharing their first photo together on the social media site.

‘About time!’ Kris wrote, whilst Pricey posted the same shot with the words: ‘No words needed’

No words needed A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Jun 21, 2018 at 11:47am PDT

Well if it’s Insta official it must be serious, right?

Kris’ WCW dedication to Katie comes after rumours emerged suggesting that the lovebirds could ALREADY be thinking about getting hitched, despite only getting together last month. Blimey.

Pricey hasn’t yet completed her divorce from third husband Kieran Hayler but this doesn’t seem to have stopped her from apparently thinking about potentially marrying Kris.

‘Katie and Kris have been talking about weddings and marriage since their first weekend away together – and she’s not even divorced yet!’ a source tells The Sun. ‘She’s telling everyone that she wished that she met Kris years ago.

‘She even joked at her birthday that Kerry Katona could be a bridesmaid.’

Katie has previously been married three times, having tied the knot to Peter Andre and Alex Reid before her ill-fated union with Kieran.

So could wedding number four be on the cards? Well mum-of-five Katie publicly praised her man for being good with her kids a few days ago so this must be the real deal for her.

Well let’s face it, when the Pricey is involved anything can happen!