Former glamour model looking to ‘fix her finances'

Katie Price’s former alter ego, Jordan, is set to make a huge comeback but this time she will be bringing out a range of sex toys.

In a desperate bid to make back some of the £45 million fortune that Katie has reportedly blown, the mother-of-five will be releasing a range of sex toys, lingerie and sexy loungewear.

According to reports, Katie has spent £1,500 on manicures, £800 on massages and a massive £11,000 a month on staff wages for her huge house and stable yard.

And it doesn’t end there! She allegedly spends £2000 a month to heat her huge nine-bedroom-mansion all year round. Yep, she has the heating on, even in this weather!

To try and earn some extra cash the former glamour model, 40, has already sold estranged husband, Kieran Hayler’s £100,000 Audi R8 Spyder that she bought him as a birthday present last year and who could forget her most recent x-rated photoshoot with new beau Kris Boyson, 29.

A source told The Daily Star: ‘Katie told me when all else fails sex sells. That’s why her and Kris went to town with those lewd photos on the beach on holiday.

‘It’s the way she’s taking things – she’s bringing back Jordan to fix her finances. She said that it was a no brainer to go back to her old image.’

The Loose Women presenter toned down her image after appearing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! but has finished with the ‘responsible national treasure’ image and thinks bringing glamour puss Jordan back will ‘save her’, the source added.

Pricey’s new business is registered under P and B Boutique so any money she does make it seems she’s happy to share with boyfriend Kris as they take on this new venture together.

The happy couple were pictured having a whale of a time over the weekend as they spent a day at the beach with three of Katie’s children: Harvey, 16, Jett, four and little Bunny – who turned four-years-old on Saturday.

Words by Leanne Carr.