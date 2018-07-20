Pricey had previously tried to flog the cats

Katie Price has made it clear that she HASN’T sold her hairless cat amid reports that Peter Andre has ‘banned’ her from flogging the kids’ pets.

The glamour model posted a cosy selfie as she snuggled up to Hagrid on Thursday, where the puss is seen modelling a sparkling diamanté collar.

‘Hagrid missed my cuddles,’ Katie, 40, captioned the Instagram Stories photo.

It comes after it was claimed that ex-husband Peter, 45, forbid her from getting rid of Hagrid and fellow Sphynx cat Dobbie as well as hedgehog Peggy because they belong to their children Junior, 13, and Princess, 11.

Katie has reportedly been planning to sell off much of her menagerie – which includes horses, pigs, sheep, goats and even llamas – in a bid to boost her finances and has apparently asked estranged husband Kieran Hayler to help.

‘Katie hasn’t had the easiest time of late, and isn’t as flush as she was,’ a source tells The Sun Online. ‘She told Kieran to get rid of the animals but he’s been struggling to offload the llamas for £2,000 a pop.

‘He’s selling her prize horses for £7,000 to an equestrian centre near her West Sussex home.

‘And she has been touting the guinea pigs, goats and rabbits to friends and family.

‘Pete put his foot down about the cats and hedgehog because they belong to his kids, Princess and Junior.’

Katie previously caused controversy last year when she attempted to sell her cats via Instagram just one year after giving them a home.

At the time she wrote: ‘Hey unfortunately I’m having to sell my cats and find good home £1300 each they are boys and been spade.

‘our dogs just don’t like them’

The mum-of-five was criticised by many of her followers for the move, with one commenting: ‘If you want good homes give them to a charity for a good home..not someone on the internet.maybe think before you buy..’

Katie went on to delete the post soon after and must have had a change of heart given her latest snap.

It marks the latest drama in Pricey’s life following her split from Kieran earlier this year.

She started dating personal trainer Kris Boyson in May and recently put on a loved-up display with him on holiday in Thailand.