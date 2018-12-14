Katie is set for a very Pricey few weeks

Katie Price and extravagance go hand-in-hand, remember her totally over-the-top wedding to Peter Andre back in 2005?

And it looks like the star isn’t about to stop now as she’s reportedly set to spend £6,000 on Christmas decorations – despite narrowly avoiding bankruptcy.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Katie Price ‘invites estranged husband Kieran Hayler over for sleepovers’ but insists it’s for the kids

After a pretty turbulent year – following her stint in rehab and split from ex Kieran Hayler – 40-year-old Katie apparently wants to make extra effort this festive season.

Which means she’s set on spoiling her children as well as boyfriend, Kris Boyson.

A source revealed: ‘Katie’s finally making money again through the TV show and endorsements, so she’s determined to make this the best Christmas ever after what she calls a “s*** year”.’

Speaking to The Sun, they continued: ‘She wants to make it special for all of the kids and Kris, who’s stuck with her through the ups and downs.