Katie is set for a very Pricey few weeks
Katie Price and extravagance go hand-in-hand, remember her totally over-the-top wedding to Peter Andre back in 2005?
And it looks like the star isn’t about to stop now as she’s reportedly set to spend £6,000 on Christmas decorations – despite narrowly avoiding bankruptcy.
More: Katie Price ‘invites estranged husband Kieran Hayler over for sleepovers’ but insists it’s for the kids
After a pretty turbulent year – following her stint in rehab and split from ex Kieran Hayler – 40-year-old Katie apparently wants to make extra effort this festive season.
Which means she’s set on spoiling her children as well as boyfriend, Kris Boyson.
A source revealed: ‘Katie’s finally making money again through the TV show and endorsements, so she’s determined to make this the best Christmas ever after what she calls a “s*** year”.’
Speaking to The Sun, they continued: ‘She wants to make it special for all of the kids and Kris, who’s stuck with her through the ups and downs.
‘She’s telling friends she must have spent six grand on decorations and the house alone – the tree is huge and has four sets of lights on it.’
And it’s not just an extra large Xmas tree and a free-range turkey she’s after, as KP apparently has iPads, designer gear and even kittens on her shopping list.
‘Katie wants the house to look amazing so when people come over – like Kieran – they can see she’s got her life together and the mansion isn’t a tip anymore,’ they continued.
‘She’s saying she wants to treat the kids and get them new iPads and buy Kris designer gear.
‘Katie’s also on the hunt for two new kittens for Bunny and Jett.’
The source finally added: ‘She is determined to make it the best Christmas yet after the worst year of her life and so doesn’t want to hold back.’
This comes after Pricey hit the headlines last week after it was reported that she had been forced to borrow £22,000 from a friend to clear her debts.
But despite her financial woes, a source has since claimed that Katie wants a fresh start for 2019 by splashing out £10k on revamping her West Sussex home.
It looks like it’s going to be a VERY expensive few months for Katie!