It's estimated Price could sell the property for £1.6 million.

It’s been a rough few months for Katie Price, who narrowly avoided bankruptcy after being given a six-week lifeline to pay off her debts.

Believed to be selling her £2million Sussex mansion in a bid to recoup some cash for an unpaid tax bill of £22,000, Katie was spotted clearing the garden of her pad earlier today.

The 40-year-old, who has been told she’ll need a £150,000 property makeover before the family home is sellable, rolled up her sleeves for a spot of spring cleaning.

Having reportedly swiped the fancy mansion for £1.3 million back in 2014, its estimated Price could sell the property for £1.6 million.

Getting busy with a dust pan and brush, the mother-of-five looked laid back in a red checked shirt and black leggings with leather paneling whilst polishing up the place.

Katie previously said the expense of running her lavish estate had ‘bled her dry’ – forking out thousands to renovate the interiors after falling out of love with its ‘old fashioned look’.