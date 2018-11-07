It's estimated Price could sell the property for £1.6 million.
It’s been a rough few months for Katie Price, who narrowly avoided bankruptcy after being given a six-week lifeline to pay off her debts.
Believed to be selling her £2million Sussex mansion in a bid to recoup some cash for an unpaid tax bill of £22,000, Katie was spotted clearing the garden of her pad earlier today.
More: Katie Price hit with financial turmoil as she ‘still owes ex Kieran Hayler tens of thousands’ from TV appearances
The 40-year-old, who has been told she’ll need a £150,000 property makeover before the family home is sellable, rolled up her sleeves for a spot of spring cleaning.
Having reportedly swiped the fancy mansion for £1.3 million back in 2014, its estimated Price could sell the property for £1.6 million.
Getting busy with a dust pan and brush, the mother-of-five looked laid back in a red checked shirt and black leggings with leather paneling whilst polishing up the place.
Katie previously said the expense of running her lavish estate had ‘bled her dry’ – forking out thousands to renovate the interiors after falling out of love with its ‘old fashioned look’.
While her eldest son, Harvey, 16, is said to still be living in the mansion, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, are staying with their dad Peter Andre.
Katie’s youngest kids Jett, five, and Bunny, four, are also understood living with their dad Kieran Hayler.
Currently, it is being speculated that KP will be shacking up with her on-off boyfriend Kris Boyson as she prepares to sell the house.
‘Katie knows that she’ll have to move at some point, so she’s already clearing out the house and moving things into Kris’s house.
‘They’ve spent almost every day together recently and he wants to be there for her, even if she just stays temporarily,’ a source told The Sun.