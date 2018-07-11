The former glamour model is finally cleaning up her act

Katie Price‘s house has come under fire AGAIN, after snippets from her new reality show revealed rubbish and mounds of clothing strewn all over her carpets.

The mum-of-five faced criticism over her cleanliness after an episode of Through the Keyhole last year, and it seems as though KP still hasn’t got round to digging out her marigolds.

In scenes from My Crazy Life – due to air next week – boxes can be seen piled up in her lounge while kids toys, old furniture and hundreds of cosmetic products are covering the entire floor.

Unfortunately, the mess also continued outside with ladders, dirty sheets and to be honest, we’re not even sure what else is on that lawn.

And if these snaps are making you want to get out the hoover, you’re not the only one as Pricey’s mum Amy also has a problem with her daughter’s messiness.

‘What I want you to do is clear this place up because I tell you what – tidy house, tidy mind’, Amy tells Katie in the clip.

Her kids Princess and Junior are next to comment on the state of the family home, with 13-year-old Junior saying: ‘It’s so random, like what is a ladder doing there? It looks like it’s been there for years.’

Katie later admits she might have a bit of a hoarding problem, as she confesses to the camera: ‘My mum’s got a bee in her bonnet because she says the house is messy, but I’m going to invite someone around to help me declutter and get my life back on track.’

The glamour model then tells life coach Sue Benton: ‘This house never looks clean because I’ve got junk in so many rooms, this is doing my head in.

‘I’ve come from nothing so everything I’ve got means a lot to me so I think, “Ah, I can’t throw that away”. All the time it’s just manic. It’s suffocating me. It’s just stress.’

Meanwhile, her messy lounge isn’t the only thing which is causing the Loose Women lady stress, as the first episode is set to show Katie finally deciding to ditch hubby Kieran Hayler after even more allegations of cheating.

In a teaser shared on KP’s Instagram page, the telly star can be seen chatting with her mum about the former stripper.

We can’t WAIT to watch the whole thing…