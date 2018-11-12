Kp is getting candid

After a tough few months, Katie Price has decided to get honest about her problems – starting with that infamous video which saw her rapping about ‘loving cocaine’ on her pal’s hen-do.

The controversial footage – shot on a phone by someone at an after-party – hit the headlines earlier this year, with KP now claiming it was the ‘most damaging’ story of her career.

In a special episode of Katie Price: My Crazy Life, the Loose Women star admitted she was desperate to apologise to her friend Melody whose hen-do she was attending in Majorca in late August.

‘We arrived in Spain on the Wednesday,’ KP explained.

‘I don’t remember what day we all went out. Some of us went to a party and I did a stupid video.

‘Yeah course I was aware there was coke there. Most parties people go to these today there’s coke. Doesn’t mean to say I have to do it… because I was in a bad way everything tumbled out of control.’

She then told her friend: ‘Obviously I’m a t*** and when I’m drunk I always go into model mode.

‘I do pictures and sing. I think I’m quite a good rapper.

‘That night has got to be the most damaging headline, the most damaging bit of press I’ve probably ever had in 25 years.’

In another clip, the 40-year-old then went on to reveal she had in fact taken drugs in the past when she was with third husband Kieran Hayler.

‘I’ve never been associated with drugs, I’ve never done it apart from when I was with Kieran I self-medicated,’ she said.

‘Before I went to The Priory, yes I was doing cocaine. I self-medicated and I’ve got myself out of that rut. Since I’ve split with Kieran it hasn’t happened again and it’s not going to happen.’

Following the controversy, Pricey is now keen to tell her side of the story following her drink-driving arrest last month and recent money troubles.

The one-hour special of her reality show, KP will also address her relationship with on/off boyfriend Kris Boyson as she tries to win him back.

Katie Price: My Crazy Life one-hour special airs exclusively on Quest Red tonight at 10pm/ also available on the QuestOD app