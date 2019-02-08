Mum-of-five said she has no choice

Katie Price has confirmed she is putting her eldest child Harvey into residential care Monday to Friday.

Appearing on This Morning today, the former glamour model defended her decision to get some help with her 16-year-old son – who is partially blind, autistic and has the genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome.

Speaking to hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, Katie said: ‘I love him so much, he’s my absolute world but he’s just hard work now.

‘Even at night time he’s like a nightmare newborn. I don’t get any sleep. I haven’t got carers for him at all, I do it myself,’ the 40-year-old continued.

Revealing that Harvey has already gone through eight iPads this year because he smashes them, Katie added: ‘My house is smashed to bits. And today, he wouldn’t go to school because I said I’m at work and he wanted to come with me, but he needs to go to school.’

Katie admitted that it certainly wasn’t an easy to decision to make to put Harvey into residential care and it took her ages to convince herself that it was the best place for him.

‘The thing is I’ve never done respite because I would never want Harvey to think I’m palming him off,’ she explained.

‘But it’s in place now, we’re just waiting. He was supposed to start on Monday.’

Katie, who is also mum to Junior, 13, Princess, 11, five-year-old Jett and Bunny, four, confirmed she will still have Harvey at weekends and during the holidays.

Her interview on This Morning comes after she appeared on BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire on Wednesday where she revealed she was considering residential care for Harvey.

‘When he’s smashing things and the kids are a bit scared because he’s big, he’ll chase them and stuff, I’ve just got to do it for him,’ she said.