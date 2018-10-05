The star is currently in rehab

She’s currently receiving treatment at The Priory for post traumatic stress disorder, but Katie Price is already working on a third series of her reality show, My Crazy Life.

She’s had a tough few months, but the star is still happy to let the camera crew in on her daily life.

A source said: ‘Everyone’s priority is Katie’s health and wellbeing. But work is underway on new episodes.

‘Katie has always been great TV and there are lots of things going on at the moment.

‘A crew has been assembled and production has started.’

However, Quest Red, who air her show, said: ‘My Crazy Life finished airing in August. A new series has not been confirmed.’

The last series of My Crazy Life saw Katie’s marriage to Kieran Hayler crumble and she kicked him out of their family home after he cheated on her.

She even introduced her new boyfriend Kris Boyson to her mum Amy in one episode, but the pair later split.

News of a third series comes after Kieran revealed some surprising details about their marriage.

The 31-year-old is convinced that Katie never got over her first husband, Peter Andre, who she married in 2005 before splitting in 2009.

‘There is not a day that went by in five years that I was married to Kate that she didn’t mention his name,’ Kieran revealed.

‘Not saying in a positive way because it pretty much was never positive.

‘But for somebody to talk about their ex-husband so much, it almost makes you think that maybe he was the love of her life and she never got over that.’

He added: ‘Her mind is very much her mind. There wasn’t a day that went past that an ex didn’t come up and predominantly it was Pete, pretty much.’