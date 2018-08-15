How cute is this picture?

Katie Price has posted an adorable snap of son Jett on Instagram – days after she failed to publicly acknowledge his birthday.

The glamour model shared a heartwarming snap of her five-year-old boy today where he’s seen sitting amongst woodland as he smiles and holds a lollipop in his hand.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Kieran Hayler makes another dig at Katie Price with cutting remarks about ‘lies’ and ‘money’

‘Jett 💙💙,’ Katie, 40, simply captioned the picture.

Jett 💙💙 A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Aug 15, 2018 at 4:45am PDT

Fans thought the photo was pretty adorable, with one commenting: ‘Such a beautiful natural pic! Cute’

‘Beautiful @officialkatieprice definitely like your side of the family,’ another said, whilst others remarked that Jett resembles his dad Kieran Hayler.

The sweet snap comes just days after Katie failed to mention Jett’s birthday on social media, despite Kieran doing so.

Kieran, 31, shared a photo of his boy smiling at the camera and wrote: ‘Happy 5th birthday to not only my best friend but my gorgeous little boy!! Love you jett with all my heart. ❤❤❤❤’

However, Katie did post a message for hers and Kieran’s daughter Bunny when she celebrated her fourth birthday earlier this month.

‘Me and my Bunny were both survivors together 💕,’ the mum-of-five posted alongside a picture of her cuddling the little girl.

‘my special baby girl is 4 today 💝 she is definitely another mini me 💕no words to describe my love for her ❤🐰🐰🐰🐰🐰’

Kieran also publicly marked Bunny’s birthday and appeared to have a separate celebration for her following his separation from Katie earlier this year.

The kids have been dividing their time between both parents following their break-up after five years of marriage.

Meanwhile it’s been reported that Katie’s elder children Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, will continue to stay with their dad Peter Andre for the rest of the summer whilst she sorts the various dramas of her life out.

Not only is she dealing with the aftermath of her marriage split but Katie also has money problems, having narrowly avoided being declared bankrupt last week.

‘Katie’s life is a bit of a mess at the moment and she needs to focus on getting back on top of her finances to create a stable home life for the children,’ an insider told The Sun. ‘Katie has been informed that Princess and Junior will be staying with Pete and his family for the rest of the holidays while she sorts everything out.’