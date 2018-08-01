Cuteness overload alert!

Katie Price might have had her fair share of drama lately but she put it aside yesterday to go on a day out with youngest kids Jett and Bunny – and it was seriously cute.

The glamour model took the youngsters – who she shares with estranged husband Kieran Hayler – to the Peppa Pig World theme park in Southampton and melted fans’ hearts when she posted an adorable video from the trip.

Katie, 40, filmed four-year-old Jett and three-year-old Bunny giggling away as they all sat together on a ride and captioned the clip: ‘So enjoyed a day at Peppa Pig world today with my babies ❤’

Awww. Fans loved the sweet footage, with one having commented: ‘Ah there laughs make my day @officialkatieprice’

‘What a beautiful video, nothing better than hearing ur babies laughing and know that they are happy 😘 Melts ur heart ,’ another wrote, whilst one said: ‘Just adore their giggles!!💕’

Katie also shared some equally cute photos from the day out, including one of Jett enjoying a dinosaur themed ride.

Jett is my little prince ❤️ A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Jul 31, 2018 at 10:33am PDT

And it looks like Bunny has inherited her mum’s love of the camera…

Yep, she’s definitely Katie’s daughter!

Bunny so cute ❤️ A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Jul 31, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

Earlier in the day the mum-of-five had revealed that she was looking forward to spending quality time with Jett and Bunny.

It came after she went on a rant shortly before in which she hit out an ex-lover for being a ‘narcissist’ and ’inflicting pain’ on her.

‘This man was so convincing but took it to another level convincing and lying to another person who believed him that much that he is and has treated me in such a disgraceful way and for a long time !’ Katie captioned the lengthy post.

‘#theyruthwillsetyoufree both behaviours of these men is disgraceful, it’s so frustrating people think these men are perfect … well one of them #timeforachange’

It’s not clear who exactly the Loose Women star was referring to but in contrast she’s been singing the praises of new man Kris Boyson, who she started dating in May.

‘This gorgeous person @krisboyson is amazing person ❤❤❤,’ Katie wrote alongside a picture of them yesterday.

Well at least the trip to Peppa Pig World was a bit of respite from the drama for Pricey!