Is this how KP blew all her cash?

Katie Price‘s finances have been a hot topic over the past few months after it was reported she’s managed to blow her estimated £45 million fortune.

As well as going under the knife a fair few times and trying to maintain her huge family home in Sussex, now it’s been claimed that the mum-of-five has been forced to pay out at least £2 million on her former boyfriends.

Having been through two pricey divorces – with Peter Andre and Alex Reid – KP also allegedly paid off estranged husband Kieran Hayler‘s £50k credit card debt.

An insider told The Sun Online: ‘Kieran’s one of the biggest reasons she’s in debt. When they first got together, he had £50,000 worth of debt on credit cards and Katie paid it all off.

‘But then he’d keep spending each month on his cards, this would mount up to a few thousand every time, and she’d keep having to pay it off.’

Adding to the former glamour model’s money woes, it’s also been claimed she gave second hubby Alex – who she split with in 2011 – a ‘weekly allowance’ when they were married.

‘With Alex, she had to give him a weekly spends and part of their divorce included him getting a monthly payment’, the insider continued.

‘It mounts to well over £2 million in “boyfriend fees”.’

Apparently, 40-year-old Katie – who’s now loved-up with toyboy Kris Boyson – also paid ex-fiance Leandro Penna six figures to stop him from talking about their whirlwind romance which ended in 2012.

‘She did the same with Leandro, in fact, he was on the payroll, as part of the household staff. She paid him six figures to stop him from speaking’, the source said.

This comes after the telly star’s cash problems came to a head last week in a hearing at London’s High Court.

In a last-ditch attempt to avoid total financial collapse, Pricey’s team submitted a plan for an individual voluntary agreement (IVA).

An IVA allows creditors to be paid back over an agreed period of time and the Loose Women star has been given three months to come up with a plan to pay back her debts, which are thought to total £250,000 including over £20,000 in tax.

And it looks like Katie’s ex Kieran – who she shares kids Jett, four, and Bunny, three – is also facing his own struggles.

The 31-year-old is reportedly living with his gran and trying to come up with ways to make some cash following the end of his marriage – and might even be about to sell his WEDDING ring which his ex bought. Eeeek!