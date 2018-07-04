Katie Price forced to DENY she’s had her children ‘taken away’ from her

The mum-of-five has spoken out

Katie Price has spoken out to deny any suggestions she’s had her children ‘taken away’ from her.

The mum-of-five took to Instagram to film a live video on Tuesday, reports The Sun, and during the clip she was quick to shut down the speculation following reports about a mystery celebrity mother who has had two of her kids taken into care.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Katie Price’s new boyfriend Kris Boyson shares ‘family video’ of her son Harvey swearing

‘I’d like to clarify I’m not the person in the papers today whose kids have been banned or taken away from them,’ Katie, 40, explained in the footage.

‘I’ve not been banned from seeing my kids either.’

Katie confirmed last month that her son Junior, 13, and daughter Princess, 11, were staying with their dad Peter Andre after they came to a mutual agreement whilst she dealt with the aftermath of her split from husband Kieran Hayler.

But just last week the glamour model was spending time with Princess again, with the youngster posting videos of the pair singing in the back seat of a car.

‘Hey I’m back yay!’ Princess wrote.

Katie has also revealed that she’s feeling ‘happier than ever’ since finding love with new boyfriend Kris Boyson, who has spent time with her youngest children Jett, 4, and Bunny, 3.

Meanwhile it was reported this week that a mum in the public eye – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has had her children taken from her and placed into foster care due to concerns about her lifestyle.

Apparently the kids of the unknown mother were often left to ‘fend for themselves’ at her £1million home.

A source says: ‘She has been struggling to cope recently. They are lovely kids, very well mannered.

‘But she won’t give up her celebrity life to concentrate properly on them and things have all got a bit too much.

‘Social services got involved after she was accused of pulling her son’s hair. Then further problems came to light.’