Katie Price selling signed breast implants and underwear to pay ‘driving ban fine’?!

Is Pricey getting resourceful?!

It’s been a tricky week for Katie Price, who attended two separate court appearances off the back of her recent driving charges.

Appearing in the courtroom following two separate charges, Katie pleaded not guilty to drink driving on Monday and guilty to driving whilst suspended from the road during today’s appearance.

The 40-year-old attended court for her second appearance in three days earlier today, admitting to driving whilst banned from the roads and without third-party insurance.

Having left the courtroom with a second driving ban, Pricey is understood to have received a financial slap on the wrists from the courts – reportedly also receiving a fine of £1,295.

It’s reported the mother-of-five will be forking out a £1,100 plus a £100 victim subcharge and £85 costs.

However, as well-documented late last year, KP has battled with some financial woe throughout recent months.

With a new sum of money to total up, and 14 days to pay it, Pricey is allegedly thinking resourcefully – appearing to do a spring clean of her old memorabilia to round up the fine owed to courts.

Having dug up a batch of old lingerie and bras from her glamour model era, Katie (formerly known as Jordan) is also allegedly flogging her old breast implants on a separate Instagram account.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Katie’s sentimental trinkets are displayed in framed glass cases – complete with KP’s signature and a little snap of the 40-year-old ready for punters to purchase.

Attending the Crawley courtroom in West Sussex earlier today, KP opted for a comfortable look – wrapping up from the January chill in a fur-lined poncho and matching Cossack-style hat.

Marching past the flurry of awaiting paparazzi, Pricey appeared to hide from the countless camera flashes behind a pair of oversized black sunglasses.