Pricey has sparked concerns among her friends and family

Katie Price doesn’t exactly get on with CBB star Jemma Lucy. In fact, the former BFF’s have been in a war of words ever since they had a nasty fall out around five years ago.

But following Pricey’s drink drive arrest last week, now Jemma has voiced her concerns, fearing that her ex best pal could end up dead if she continues to spiral.

‘I really hope Katie gets a wake-up call soon and realises she needs to turn things around,’ the 30-year-old said.

‘Things like drink-driving and wild partying are dangerous – she could even end up dead.’

Reality star Jemma, 30, moved in with Katie after the pair became close friends on TV show Signed By Katie in 2011.

But the girls are said to have had a huge bust up just a few months later and haven’t spoken since.

‘Katie is a proud person and doesn’t like to admit vulnerability,’ Jemma continued to Closer magazine.

‘I think she sees that as a weakness. But right now it seems like she’s on a path of self-destruction. She’ll only get better if she wants to get better.’

Meanwhile, Katie has had a turbulent few months after she narrowly avoided bankruptcy before checking herself into rehab for PTSD.

The mum-of-five was then forced to move into The Priory treatment centre full time after she was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on the way home from ex Kris Boyson‘s 30th birthday celebrations.

However, it was later claimed she was picked up by Kris after just 24 hours, telling pals ‘it was like a prison’ and ‘the room smelled of cabbage.’

Meanwhile, KP is also facing another blow after it was reported her kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, will be spending Christmas with their dad Peter Andre while she continues to work on her mental health.

‘Katie won’t have the kids at Christmas,’ a source told The Sun.

‘They’ll be with Pete. Katie has a lot going on at the moment and so it’s best this way.’