Kieran has hit back at rumours

Katie Price‘s estranged husband Kieran Hayler has been forced to defend his new girlfriend after rumours began circulating the pair are engaged.

Kieran has been dating Michelle Penticost for a couple of months now after reportedly meeting at the school gates – with the pair cementing their relationship by sharing a load of loved-up snaps online.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Kieran Hayler ‘loses dad bod’ as he sheds one-and-a-half stone following messy split with Katie Price

But after Michelle was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring out and about on Sunday, 31-year-old Kieran has hit back at speculation they’ve taken their romance to the next level.

Sharing a message on his Instagram Stories, Kieran wrote: ‘Another bull*** fabricated story!!!!? Apparently women can’t wear jewellery. So happy to have Michelle supporting me.’

This comes after photos – published on The Sun – showed Michelle wearing the big sparkler while supporting dad-of-two Kieran at a Tough Mudder event.

The pair looked happier than ever as they cuddled and kissed at the charity run.

Meanwhile, Kieran recently opened up about his marriage to ex Katie Price, 40, with whom he shares two children Jett, five, and Bunny, four.

The former stripper admitted that soon after Jett was born, he was forced to take a paternity test.

‘I did take a paternity test, yes,’ he told The Sun in an explosive interview.

‘But I’m not going to reveal the results of that paternity test. It was just for me. It’s for me and that’s it.’

Back in 2013, Katie rubbished claims of a paternity test, saying that her and Kieran were both ‘insulted’ by the rumours.

She told OK! magazine at the time: ‘It’s ridiculous and not nice for Jett when he grows up.

‘He’s definitely the father, you don’t even need to justify it.’

Pricey is currently in rehab after being diagnosed with PTSD following a stint of wild partying.

And it has recently been revealed the former Loose Women panelist has been pining after her kids while spending some time at The Priory in London.

Talking to The Sun, a source said: ‘Katie has been missing her kids desperately and has been in tears at some points. She’s a devoted mum and time apart from her kids is very hard for her.

‘She’s been Facetiming Bunny, Jett, Princess and Junior every day as she gets treatment. She can’t wait to see them again.’