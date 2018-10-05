Kieran has shared the cutest snap of his son

As Katie Price continues to battle her demons in rehab, her estranged husband Kieran Hayler has been playing the doting dad to their two children.

Kieran is currently taking care of Jett, five, and Bunny, four, after their mum checked into the Priory in London last weekend following a diagnosis of PTSD.

And the 31-year-old has now given fans an insight into what he’s been up to with the kids as he posted an adorable photo of his eldest son at the sea-side yesterday.

In the snap – shared on Instagram – the five-year-old can be seen in a t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms while crouching down on a pebbly beach with the sea in the background.

‘Trying to knock the pebbles out the wooden walls,’ Kieran wrote beside the pic.

And fans were quick to praise the dad-of-two, as one gushed: ‘So sweet. Jett and Bunny are georgeous. You must burst with pride 💕’

‘Awww, so Cute, it’s great when you can take them on so many adventures. Your a Gem with the kids Kieren,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘So sweet x typical wee boy , good work Kieran x all the best with your future x’

Meanwhile, this comes after Kieran claimed that Pricey, 40, ‘had never gotten over’ ex Peter Andre and ‘still speaks about him everyday’.

In a chat with The Sun, he said: ‘There wasn’t a day that went past in five years that an ex didn’t come up and predominantly it was Pete, pretty much.

‘But it makes you think, did she want to talk about him? Did she miss him? Was he still in her head all the time? I don’t know. I guess maybe she never got over him.’

Although it looks like mum-of-five Katie is keen to forget about the past love interests as she was spotted taking some time out of her rehab schedule to enjoy a romantic date with current toyboy Alex Adderson.

Let’s hope he’s helping her through this tough time!