The drama continues on Katie's reality show

Katie Price might be going full steam ahead with toyboy Kris Boyson, but while filming new TV show My Crazy Life, the star was still struggling to deal with her broken marriage to Kieran Hayler.

And in a preview for the latest episode, KP, 40, can be seen talking to a ‘sexpert’ to get some advice on her ex’s addiction.

Speaking about what she’s been put through with the therapist, Pricey admits: ‘The first time he cheated absolutely broke me and then the second time it is more like disbelief, like “what?”

‘You are hurt but it’s sort of like in a different way. But the third time it’s like “is this a joke now?”‘

The mum-of-five – who is accompanied by her mum Amy – then confesses: ‘I made him do three lie detector tests and he failed every question.

‘It’s just so f***ing weird when you see these messages to think that Kieran’s done that but that’s what it’s like. It’s like he’s a different person.’

Speaking to the camera, 31-year-old Kieran then reveals he doesn’t know how to control himself, adding: ‘In my head I am not 100% sure what exactly it is I am addicted to.

‘There is definitely some sort of sex or adrenaline addiction there. At the moment I am doing everything I can to move past that.’

Check out the full clip below!

This comes after the Loose Women star – who shares Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with Kieran – allegedly caught her ex cheating with their kids’ nanny Nikki Brown last August, something which she denies.

Meanwhile, since filming for her show wrapped up, Katie’s been enjoying some major PDA with personal trainer Kris, 29, who she met while he was training her son Harvey.

Katie Price: My Crazy Life continues at 10pm on Monday 23rd July on Quest Red.