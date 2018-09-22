It looks like Kieran is well and truly moving on...

As Katie Price continues to find herself in a load of drama, it looks like her ex Kieran Hayler is putting all that behind him.

The former stripper – who shares kids Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with KP – has been dating new girlfriend Michelle Penticost for a few weeks now, and on Friday he shared a glimpse of their romantic morning together.

Taking to Instagram, 31-year-old Kieran posted a photo as the loved-up pair tucked into two bacon and egg butties in their local cafe.

‘Breakfast for me and the missus… a la carte ha ha’, he captioned the sweet snap which sees Michelle’s elbow in the corner.

This comes after dad-of-two Kieran went public with his new girlfriend last month following a number of dates.

The couple have since been spotted collecting his kids from school as well as enjoying some romantic day trips as a family.

Meanwhile, despite Katie and Kieran splitting up months ago, it’s been reported that their divorce proceedings have ‘crashed to a halt’.

According to The Sun, Kieran refused a request from 40-year-old Katie to sign off it off quickly online, and now the former Loose Woman star has decided not to fight back.

‘The divorce has ground to a halt,’ an insider claimed.

‘Katie doesn’t even have a lawyer to deal with the case at the moment. She wanted a quick online divorce, but Kieran refused because he wants to be paid what he thinks he deserves in the split.’

And it looks like the case won’t start up again anytime soon, given that mum-of-five Pricey is currently facing major money woes as well as an alleged argument with her latest toyboy Alex Adderson.

‘Katie’s got a lot on right now – a new boyfriend, her mum is ill and the bankruptcy case is hanging over her,’ the source continued. ‘She can’t deal with another thing so the divorce isn’t top of her priorities.

‘But the longer it drags on, the more likely it is that they’ll both be going into 2019 still married to each other.’