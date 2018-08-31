KP's estranged husband is moving on



As Katie Price moves on with toyboy Kris Boyson, her ex Kieran Hayler also seems to have found a new love interest.

The 31-year-old has been getting cosy with air hostess Michelle Penticost over the past few weeks – and now he’s taken their relationship to the next level with a cosy couples selfie.

Taking to Instagram, former stripper Kieran – who shares Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with estranged wife KP – revealed he spent the day with his new girlfriend and the kids.

Leaning into the 36-year-old with a huge smile on his face, he simply wrote: ‘Beach days’, along with a love heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Michelle also looks to have enjoyed spending time with her boyfriend, as she beamed at the camera in a pair of oversized sunglasses and a relaxed denim jacket.

Kieran also shared some more snaps from the sweet day out, including another selfie next to the caption: ‘Kids knackered me out today haha’.

And a third photo proves exactly what the doting dad was talking about, as it shows little Jett and Bunny running around outside.

‘Skipping along with no worries in the world!!!! My world #family #daysoutwithkids#summerholidays’, he wrote alongside it.

And fans were quick to comment on the cute photo, as one replied: ‘Awww lovely, kids being so much happiness and love! Treasure these moments! 😀👌🏻’.

While a second added: ‘Great dad! They look so happy. You’re doing an amazing job and kids are having normality in their little lives.’

This comes as his ex Katie is enjoying a wild hen do with her pals. The 40-year-old jetted off on a girls trip to Majorca to celebrate her BFF’s upcoming wedding and has been sharing a load of snaps on social media having an amazing time in the sun.

But that hasn’t stopped the mum-of-five from gushing over her new boyfriend Kris, 29, as the star also took to Instagram with a romantic shot of the pair on Monday.

‘Me and my @krisboyson 💕’, she wrote next to the sweet snap.

It looks like both Katie and Kieran are moving on!