Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler lands SHOCK solo reality TV role

Kieran will be on our telly screens very soon

Kieran Hayler has featured on a fair few TV programs since marrying Katie Price. Not only has he joined the Loose Women ladies on ITV, but the dad-of-two has also been a regular on KP’s own reality show.

But now 31-year-old Kieran has gone and landed his FIRST ever solo TV gig following his split from Pricey earlier this year.

Yup. Kieran will reportedly be making an appearance on Charlotte Crosby’s MTV show Just Tattoo Of Us later in the month to get a surprise tattoo by another person.

The only catch it, he won’t be able to take a look until it’s permanently on his skin. Rather you than us…

Although Kieran is no stranger to inkings as he already has a huge portrait of his ex Katie, 40, on his leg – which he’s planning to have removed.

After already getting a tattoo lasered off from his wedding ring finger, the former stripper revealed on KP’s reality show My Crazy Life that he’s desperate to move on from the ‘stress’ of their marriage.

‘The pain of having a tattoo removed is not as painful as being married to Katie Price,’ he said. Ouch!

Asking nurses to fix the tattoo of Katie, he added: ‘I’ve also got another one of Kate on my leg, it’s a portrait, you can definitely see it’s Katie.

‘That now also has to be changed or removed. I’m dreading that.’

He then added: ‘One lesson in life, is don’t get a tattoo of a woman, or a woman’s name. It’s good riddance from five stress.’

Meanwhile, Kieran has been caring for the two kids he shares with Pricey – Jett, five, and Bunny, four – as she continues to seek treatment for PTSD in rehab.

And the star has been putting on a very loved up display with new girlfriend, Michelle Penticost after they made their red carpet debut at Shocktoberfest on Friday.