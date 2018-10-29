Sun, sea AND scandal.

Just when we thought Katie Price had done just about everything there was to do in the world of reality TV, there’s wind of yet another signing.

The 40-year-old is apparently ‘in talks’ with bosses for the hit MTV series Ex On The Beach, who are apparently keen snap her up for a special celebrity edition.

With the news that Pricey is newly single and a string of exes as long as her arm, it could be a match in dating show heaven.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Megan McKenna makes SHOCK revelation about her relationship status after holiday with Mike Thalassitis

Revealing why Katie is a hot favourite for the show’s line up, a source told The Sun: ‘Katie is perfect for Ex On The Beach, she’s fiery, flirty and she’s got more ex boyfriends than you could shake a stick at.

‘She’s a signing they’ve been trying to get for a while and now she’s single again, bosses are hoping she could come on board.’

They added: ‘As for that long list of ex-boyfriends, fans would be on the edge of their seats waiting to which one of them would be walking out of the sea to confront her!’

On the show, participants are on constant tenterhooks as they wait for news from ‘The Tablet of Terror’ as to which ex has washed up on shore to make their lives a misery.

We highly doubt Peter Andre will be leaving wife Emily’s side to participate in the show, but all bets are off when it comes to former beaus including Chris Boyson, Alex Adderson and Gareth Gates.

And as it isn’t unheard of for Ex on the Beach participants to reignite the sparks with their former flames, Katie could very well leave paradise with a new fella on her arm!

Although nothing has been confirmed, there are rumours that the mum-of-five has agreed to star in a new series of Katie’s Quest Red reality show, My Crazy Life – which would mean she’s very much in the yes camp when it comes to reality TV opps.

We can’t wait to see how this unfolds!