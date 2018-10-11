KP was arrested after allegedly crashing her car into a bush

Katie Price’s family have broken their silence after she was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The Loose Women star was taken to custody on Wednesday morning after she allegedly crashed her car into a bush following a night out celebrating ex Kris Boyson‘s birthday at The Meze in Bexleyheath.

And now her sister Sophie has shared a poignant message on Instagram for World Mental Health Day.

‘Mental illness is not a personal failure,’ the photo reads, along with the hashtag ‘#worldmentalhealthday2018’ .

And concerned fans rushed to the post to wish Pricey well, as one said: ‘Hope your sister is ok after what she has been through amazing she is still standing😙.’

‘Hope @officialkatieprice is ok she’s a tuff cookie she’s been though the mill these past few years she deserves happiness 💖,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘So true no one know till it happens to them x’

This comes after the Met Police confirmed that a woman had been arrested in South East London.

A spokesman told CelebsNow: ‘At approximately 2am British Transport Police officers came across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich.

‘A 40-year-old woman who was inside the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She was taken to a south London police station where she remains.’

KP was spotted leaving the police station yesterday afternoon following a night spent in custody.

She could be seen in the back seat of a car with ex-boyfriend Kris as they were driven out of the police station by a pal.

The mum-of-five – who has kids Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and Bunny, four – kept her head down as she left Plumstead police station just hours after her arrest.

This comes after Katie checked into The Priory earlier this month to seek help for PTSD.