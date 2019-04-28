KP has covered her face in the snap

Katie Price was reunited with her family over the weekend after jetting to Turkey to go under the knife again.

The former glamour model reportedly underwent a face lift and liposuction while in Istanbul, as well as a bum lift, a tummy tuck and surgery on her eyebrows and eyelids.

And in a new snap shared on Instagram, 40-year-old KP can be seen lying on the sofa with boyfriend Kris Boyson and four of her children, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and Bunny, four.

As the family snuggled up together under a blanket to watch Britain’s Got Talent, the Loose Women star covered up her face with her arm as she explained eldest son Harvey, 16, was in bed.

The mum-of-five also shared some videos as she was greeted by youngest kids Jett and Bunny and daughter Princess at her Sussex mansion.

Earlier today, Katie was pictured straight after her shock surgery overseas looking worse for wear.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the telly star sported bloodied bandages over her swollen face as well as carrying two surgical drains full of blood.

This comes after boyfriend Kris Boyson allegedly begged her not to go through with more plastic surgery.

A source told The Sun Online: ‘Katie has been planning this face lift for a while but family and friends tried to talk her out of it.

‘They’re all worried about her having unnecessary surgery. The toll on her body – especially having more than one procedure in one day – is immense.

‘She had all over body lipo too, because she’s impatient and didn’t want to wait for results in the gym. She’s all about quick fix solutions.’

They added: ‘Kris and her mum are furious about it but can’t stop her. She won’t stop until she thinks her body is perfect. The problem is, everyone is worried she will never be happy.’