Katie Price has had quite the year what with her marriage breakdown, brush with bankruptcy and admission to rehab.

But it looks like the star is ready to start having fun again as she shared a hilarious new snap with her mum yesterday.

Taking to Instagram, former glamour model KP can be lying down with mother Amy as the pair stretched their legs in the air.

The 40-year-old had a huge smile on her face as she struggled to do the splits, while Amy had absolutely no trouble getting her leg past her head.

‘My mum loves her yoga moves,’ Pricey wrote beneath it, before adding a string of laughing emojis.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the funny snap, as one wrote: ‘Wow! go girl!’

‘Looks like someone’s having fun again,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Wow, I smiled at this – it’s just nice to see the two of you happy and laughing.’

Although a few couldn’t help but notice the piles of cushions and bags of belongings in the background, as another replied: ‘I thought my house was messy!’

Katie has been spending more time with her mum Amy – who was diagnosed with terminal lung condition diopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017 – as she continues to deal with problems in her personal life.

The telly star announced her split from third husband Kieran Hayler – who she shares kids Jett, five, and Bunny, four – earlier this year after tying the knot in 2013.

And now it looks like she’s well and truly ready to move on as it’s rumoured she’s selling off her wedding bands in order to speed up the legal proceedings.

‘Katie has decided to sell all her wedding rings to raise the cash to pay for a speedy divorce,’ a source told The Sun.

‘She always wanted to keep them and would have given the one from her wedding to Peter (Andre) to Princess, Kieran’s to Bunny, and share the sale of Alex’s ring between all the boys.

‘But a divorce is very costly and Kieran is refusing to do it a hurry because he doesn’t want to pay anymore in legal bills.

‘If she wants it, she pays both their legal fees, plus a nice sum on top for him.’