Following a two-year legal battle to ban the abuse her son Harvey receives online, Katie Price is celebrating victory following her recent meeting with MPs.

Her beloved son has a rare genetic condition known as Prader-Willi syndrome, a condition which can impact muscle tone, the nervous system, cognitive abilities and can spark a constant desire to eat.

Sadly, despite 16-year-old Harvey’s condition, the eldest in KP’s brood has been targeted with vicious abuse online – leading Pricey to create a petition against disability hate crimes.

After setting up an online campaign to raise awareness for the cause, Katie received 221,914 signatures.

Having tirelessly battled for the a law supporting the online protection of people like her son, the mother-of-five has finally received backing from MPs – who will support Katie in attempting to launch the law.

The Petitions Committee have published a report addressing ‘online abuse and the experience of disabled people’ in order to reveal the ‘level of abuse that disabled people face online’.

Explaining their thoughts on Katie’s petition, they said: ‘Self-regulation of social media has failed disabled people.

‘We agree with Katie Price’s petition that the law on online abuse is not fit for purpose.’

Committee Chair, Helen Jones MP added: ‘The law on online abuse is not fit for purpose and it is truly shameful that disabled people have been forced off social media while their abusers face no consequences.

‘There is no excuse for the continued failure to make online platforms as safe for disabled people.’

We’re sure Katie is thrilled that justice will be served after being forced to protect her son from the tirade of abuse he has been subjected to.

Taking to Instagram to post a report published about her law, the business mogul has shared the hashtag #HarveysLaw with a simple green heart emoji.

Congratulations, Pricey!