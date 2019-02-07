KP is ignoring the criticism

Katie Price won the support of fans when she took part in a TV interview yesterday opening up about the struggles of looking after disabled son Harvey.

The 40-year-old old appeared on the Victoria Derbyshire show to discuss her campaign to make online trolling against vulnerable people a hate crime.

But following a handful of negative comments surrounding the candid chat, now KP has hit back at haters with an adorable video of her son.

Taking to Instagram, the former glamour model filmed the 16-year-old – who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome – on the way home from their trip to London.

The teen can be seen with his eyes shut, as Katie says in the background: ‘My baby bear’s knackered after today aren’t you.’

As Harvey wakes from his sleep, she adds: ‘Mummy give you a big cuddle when we get in. Are you starving? What would you like, carbonara?’

Captioning the video, Pricey wrote: ‘I enjoyed the day with harvey please watch our inter we did together today and realise I’m a real honest human who genuinely wants to help people x.’

The telly star’s 1.9 million followers were quick to comment, with one writing: ‘Well said Katie, you have an amazing bond with Harvey. Ignore the haters, they don’t have a clue what it’s like caring for someone with complex needs x.’

‘Don’t retaliate to the hate Katie. You are a fantastic mum a great inspiration the love you have for your kids. And the passion you have for Harvey’s law is amazing. Much love keep doing you 😘,’ echoed another.

While a third agreed: ‘I think your amazing and your a fantastic mum and Harvey is an amazing young man . Well done @officialkatieprice ❤️👏🏻👏🏻🎈.’

This comes after KP – who is also mum to Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny – admitted she was considering putting her eldest son into care.

‘He smashes windows, TVs and he’s smashed eight iPads this year already. For the first time ever I’m thinking he might have to go residential Monday to Friday.’ she admitted.

Katie explained that she has to consider the safety of her other four children, adding: ‘I’m really having to think about it but I hate it because he’s my life. The kids can be scared as he’s big so I have to think of them.’