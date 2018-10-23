Oh dear, KP!
Katie Price might have had a tough few months following a stint in rehab and an alleged drink drive arrest, but she seems to be putting all that behind her as she was spotted looking very happy with herself on Monday.
The mum-of-five was snapped with a huge smile on her face as she stopped off at a petrol station in Mayfield near her home in East Sussex.
Opting for a casual look, 40-year-old KP was wearing a red hooded jumper dress as well as striped socks and some shiny white trainers, while her hair was scraped up in a messy bun.
Unfortunately, while the telly star might have been in high spirits when she arrived, her quick pit-stop didn’t exactly go to plan as Pricey reportedly locked herself out of her BMW for five hours.
According to the DailyMail, when the Loose Women panelist returned to her expensive car, she found her keys were still in the vehicle and had to enlist the help of some professionals to get her back on the road. Oops!
More: Peter Andre ‘begs ex Katie Price’ to get help for the sake of kids Princess and Junior
This comes after it was reported that KP would be attempting to relaunch her pop career one final time following her recent controversy.
The I’m A Celeb star checked into The Priory in London last week after she was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, but was thought to have been picked up by ex Kris Boyson just 24 hours later after complaining that staff had taken her phone away from her.
And with her financial strains continuing to build, it looks like Katie is trying to salvage her career with brand new music along with a number of other money-making schemes.
Speaking to The Sun, a source said: ‘She’s telling her team to find new ways to make money from the brand and is even restarting her pop career and is getting a song written for her.’
The insider also claimed she’s currently writing her seventh book which will document the events in her life over recent years.
We reckon Katie could write a novel just based on these last few months…