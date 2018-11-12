A third return to Oz for Katie?!

With just days until the return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, we’re very ready to embrace all creepy crawlies and weird jungle cuisines – and, by the looks of things, so is Kate Price!

In fact, Pricey has hinted that she could be starring in the upcoming ITV series – sending fans into a frenzy…

KP originally starred in the 2004 series, where she infamously met and fell in love with ex-husband Peter Andre.

Having returned to the jungle for the second time in 2009, Katie has now sparked speculation of third appearance on the hit show.

Taking to social media yesterday, the 40-year-old shared a cryptic message hinting at possible plans to fly Down Under.

‘What a dream come true it would be to go back into @imacelebrity,’ the mother-of-five shared.

Fans were very. quick to question if Katie had suggested her return.

‘Does that mean you’re going in to the jungle again? #ImACeleb’, replied one follower.

Agreeing, another added: ‘Would love to see you back in the jungle Katie.’

‘Is this a hint your going on it?,’ asked a third.

Katie’s jungle return would certainly spark a huge reaction with viewers, as the former glamour model has been in the centre of an ongoing media storm for weeks now.

KP, who is the mother of Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, five-year-old Jett, and four-year-old Bunny, has battled a range of personal problems – managing to make continual headlines throughout.

Following her admission into rehab amid a PTSD battle, Katie is understood to have faced issues including financial woe, love-life crisis and a recent car crash.

Thankfully, the star appears to be rising above the drama – sharing a range of heartwarming family snaps and inspirational quotes with Instagram followers.

Recently, Katie shared a telling message explaining that she was ‘done with trying to figure out who was with her, against her or walking down the middle’.

Fingers crossed for Katie Price’s jungle return!