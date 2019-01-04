The recent months have been one heck of a roller-coaster for Katie Price , who firmly cemented her position in headlines following a series of explosive reports.



Having faced alleged dramas such as a bout of financial woe, a car crash and a trip to rehab, the mother-of-five has still managed to rise above it all – entering the New Year at home with her beloved brood.

More: Katie Price HITS BACK at shock new claims about Kris Boyson relationship And so, it’s fair to say that 40-year-old KP is probably an expert in handling controversies at this point…



In fact, after a recent Instagram post from the business mogul sparked outcry from some followers, Pricey was very quick to expertly diffuse the scandal.

Taking to her social media yesterday, Katie shared a snap of her youngest two tots, five-year-old Jett and four-year-old Bunny, snuggled up in their winter coats.

As the twosome smiled for the sweet shot, Katie captioned the post: ‘My gorgeous little babies looking cute in gorgeous coats from @children_fashion_uk.

‘They have been wearing the unique clothing since they were a lot smaller .’

However, some followers have taken to the comment section of the post to criticise Katie, who is also the mother of 16-year-old Harvey, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, for possibly plugging a brand online through the snap of her children.

‘How much do you get for the ad/ using your kids,’ one user commented.

Another shared that they felt Pricey was ‘flogging the kids’.

Thankfully, many fans have rushed to defend KP against the criticism – arguing that Katie isn’t using her children for financial gain.



‘Can’t believe how horrible some of you are! Beautiful kids! X,’ commented one.

Agreeing, another added: ‘My goodness leave the poor woman alone!’

Katie has since silenced the naysayers herself, bluntly asserting: ‘Actually I haven’t been paid to do a post or been asked thankyou very much.’

Yup, we think that settles that!