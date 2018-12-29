The Pricey has spoken...

Katie Price might still be going through a divorce from third husband Kieran Hayler but it’s not stopped speculation that she’s set to marry AGAIN, having rekindled her romance with Kris Boyson.

Yep, it was reported yesterday that the 40-year-old had been discussing the idea of getting hitched to Kris, 30, next year after he apparently moved in with her just before Christmas.

But now Katie has furiously hit back at the shock claims and denied that she’s about to become a bride again, calling the speculation ‘completely untrue’ in a Twitter post.

‘nobody is moving in with me and no wedding plans with anybody next year,’ the mum-of-five clarified.

Fans have been showing their support for Katie following her statement, with one tweeting in response: ‘Whatever happens, hope the New Year brings you happiness and all good things’

Another added: ‘Stay strong keep smiling’

It’s not the first time that Katie and Kris – who have been dating on and off since Katie’s split from Kieran earlier this year – have been hit by wedding rumours.

In fact Kris himself admitted following their brief break-up in September that he’d started to get an engagement ring made.

‘I was in love with the girl and up until last week she was down for getting married,’ he told The Sunday Mirror. ‘We would talk about it all the time.

‘She always said she wanted the fairytale ending and she wanted to live happily ever after.

‘I was ready to go and speak to her dad and ask for his permission. I think deep down she knew I was getting an engagement ring made.’

As well as the dramas in her love life, Katie has had a tumultuous year which has seen her face a charge of drink driving and narrowly avoid bankruptcy amongst other things.

And whilst it sounds like there won’t be wedding bells in 2019, the glamour model is feeling positive about what lies ahead.

Earlier this month Katie hinted at a new work opportunity when she posted a photo of a sign reading ‘talent meeting in progress’ and added the caption: ‘So excited for January woooo’

We can’t wait to see what Pricey is up to next!