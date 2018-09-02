The glamour model moves on with a new toy-boy lover...

Katie Price has jetted to Mallorca with her new toy-boy boyfriend, after ex Kris Boyson confirmed they wanted ‘different things’.

Hours after Kris publicly confirmed his split from Katie, 40, her new boyfriend has flown out to Mallorca to join her on a personal appearance and is said to be ‘treating her like a princess’ as they stay at his plush villa.

An insider said: ‘Alex and Katie are now 100 per cent together and in a relationship. They are both smitten and he can’t believe his luck. He is head over heels.

‘Alex is loaded and he’s been treating Katie to whatever she wants – he’s wining and dining her and they’re both having a great time.’

The mum-of-five – who split from husband Kieran Hayler back in May – is said to have been enjoying a string of ‘secret dates’ with 25-year-old Alex Adderson behind Kris’ back.

Kris, on the other hand, is said to be ‘upset’ over their split, amid claims he ‘bank rolled’ Katie who is on the verge of bankruptcy.

‘He bankrolled everything the whole time they were together and really cared about Katie,’ a source revealed. ‘They tried to make it work but he just couldn’t carry on with the relationship.’

The personal trainer, 29, confirmed their split on Instagram saying they wanted ‘different things’ – a week after it was reported he was ‘furious’ after pictures of Katie with Alex surfaced.

‘This wasn’t an easy decision for me to make, however @officialkatieprice and I are no longer together,’ he wrote. ‘It’s just clear we both want different things.

‘Who knows what the future will bring but I wish her all the best.’

We wonder how long this one will last…