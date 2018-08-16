Pricey has slammed claims her pad is 'filthy'



Katie Price has found herself at the centre of a media storm lately – if people aren’t speculating about her money troubles, it’s her messy break up with Kieran Hayler or new romance with toyboy Kris Boyson.

But the former glamour model’s house has also got a load of people talking after an episode of Through The Keyhole earlier this year showed it in a bit of a mess.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Since then, there’s been further rumours that her Sussex mansion is ‘filthy’ and is filled with ‘animal hair’ and even ‘dog poo’… eeek!

However, in a post shared with her 1.9million followers today, 40-year-old KP has proved that this is definitely not the case and insisted her house is actually pretty pleasant.

Thanking The Scent Boutique for sending her a diffuser, the Loose Women star wrote: ‘Oh my god my house smells incredible!!!’

More: Katie Price ‘slashes THOUSANDS off rate she charges for a public appearance’ amid money woes

Well, that settles that then, the Pricey household is as fresh as a daisy.

This comes after an insider told The Sun that Katie reportedly lets her animals ‘run rampant’ in her £2million home.

‘The state of Katie’s home may be under closer scrutiny now, but it’s been that way for years,’ the insider revealed.

‘Dogs’ mess has, on occasion, been left on the floor without being cleaned up, along with used kitty litter.

‘Katie is of the mentality that a bit of dirt is good for you, but her home wasn’t a pleasant place to be in.’

Although, after announcing her split from third husband Kieran, the mum-of-five revealed she’d actually had a big ol’ clear up.

In scenes from this week’s My Crazy Life, the telly star was seen showing off her newly clean pad to her mum Amy, saying: ‘The house is looking a lot better.’

As the camera panned to the tidied kitchen, she continued: ‘I’ve de-cluttered a lot of it, and everyone who’s been in my house has said how much better it is.’

So, maybe this is the start of a brand new Pricey?