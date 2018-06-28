But Kieran isn't keen...

As the drama of Katie Price‘s life continues to rumble on, now new details have emerged surrounding her messy divorce from husband Kieran Hayler.

The mum-of-five – who shares kids Jett, four, and Bunny, three with her ex – decided to call time on their five year marriage last September after she reportedly discovered Kieran was cheating on her with their nanny.

And while she’s now smitten with new man Kris Boyson, it’s been reported that KP is desperate to have her divorce finalised quickly and has even asked Kieran for a £300 online annulment.

‘Katie thinks that they should be able to end the marriage quickly and quietly with a £300 online divorce, and put the idea to Kieran’, a source told The Sun.

‘She doesn’t see the point in spending money and time on lawyers and a huge divorce case when they could do it online.

‘After all, they both know the marriage is over and there’s no way back now.’

But while the former glamour is clearly keen to wash her hands of her third marriage, it looks like 31-year-old Kieran isn’t playing ball as the insider continued: ‘When Katie suggested it to Kieran he refused flat out.

‘To him, it’s not that simple and there are a lot of things to sort out between them.

‘He doesn’t want to be short-changed in the divorce and end up not getting what he’s owed.’

Explaining the reasons behind the dad-of-two’s refusal, the source added: ‘He doesn’t think something as huge as a marriage should be ended by an online form.

‘As far as Kieran’s concerned, she needs to do things properly.’

It comes after it was previously reported that 40-year-old Pricey is keen to walk down the aisle AGAIN after finding love with personal trainer Kris.

According to The Sun, the pair – who have been together for a whopping 45 days – have been chatting about weddings since they first got together and she could ready to make him her husband.

Although a spokesperson for Katie has since denied the claims, saying: ‘Katie is spending her time working on her fitness, children and her family, particularly her mum.’

But that didn’t stop 29-year-old Kris making KP his ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’ on Instagram this week as he posted a photo of Pricey outside her house with along with the ‘Lit’ symbol. It must be love…