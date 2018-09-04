These photos are adorable!

While Katie Price seems to be having the time of her life on holiday in Majorca with her new boyfriend – her estranged husband Kieran Hayler is back home waving their kids off on their first day back to school.

Yup, it looks like KP might have missed a pretty important day for her two youngest kids – Jett, four, and Bunny, three – as their summer holidays came to an end.

Sharing a snap of the adorable children all dressed up in their school uniforms, Kieran wrote: ‘Back to school!!!! So proud of my 2 gorgeous children, both brave and looking forward to their school year.’

Admitting he came over all emotional, the 31-year-old added: ‘Bunny’s first day and so proud of Jett being there to support her as she went into her classroom.

‘Not going to lie I was close to tears as I am sure many parents will be as they send their little one in for the first day of school ❤.’

And it looks like the doting dad has been hard at work before his little one’s headed off, as Kieran revealed he spent most of his Monday night labelling Jett and Bunny’s school uniform.

‘The kids go back to school tomorrow so I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one saying “yes, back to school!”‘, he admitted in an Instagram video.

‘So, if your kids are back to school tomorrow, enjoy your last evening. I am going to label all the kids uniform, get in!’

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Katie has been getting over her recent break up from boyfriend Kris Boyson, 29, by cosying up to another man on holiday.

Just a few days after Kris revealed the pair had split, the mum-of-five was pictured getting VERY cosy with 25-year-old Alex Adderson’s at a beach party in Majorca.

And it looks like things are moving quickly, as an insider told The Sun: ‘Alex and Katie are now 100 per cent together and in a relationship.

‘They are both smitten and he can’t believe his luck. He is head over heels.

‘Alex is loaded and he’s been treating Katie to whatever she wants – he’s wining and dining her and they’re both having a great time.’

Pricey certainly doesn’t waste any time!