She’s currently loved up with new toyboy Kris Boyson, but technically Katie Price is still married.





As she prepares to divorce Kieran Hayler, we take a look back at Katie’s married life and the men that she’s left behind…

Peter Andre

After a whirlwind romance during their time in the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle in 2004, Peter Andre and Katie’s romance blossomed before our very eyes.

He was the gorgeous former pop star who had finally found his ‘mysterious girl’ and she was the glamour model – formerly known as Jordan – who stole our hearts by proving she was just a normal girl looking for love.

The couple didn’t wait around to declare their love and in June 2005, Katie gave birth to their son, Junior Savva Andreas Andre.

A few months later they were married in a lavish ceremony at Highclere Castle, Hampshire, reportedly costing just under £1million! Fancy!

In June 2007, she gave birth to their second child, daughter Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre.

It wasn’t long before their marriage started to show cracks and in May 2009 the pair called time on their fairytale union, divorcing in September 2009.

Peter, 45, has since gone on to marry Emily MacDonagh and the couple have two children together: a girl named Amelia and a little boy named Theodore.

Alex Reid

Ding-ding round two! Katie started dating MMA fighter Alex Reid in July 2009. Yep that’s right, she was still officially married to Peter. Awks!

The pair first met in Liverpool and just days later Alex changed his Facebook status to ‘in a relationship.’

What seemed to be even more of a whirlwind than her relationship with Peter, the pair jetted off to Las Vegas for a quickie ceremony just seven months after they met.

Not wanting to miss out on any lucrative magazine endorsements, the newlyweds got hitched again in July 2010.

After reportedly spending £20,000 on strippers in Vegas celebrating their first wedding, they obviously needed reimbursing and put on a blessing ceremony at St Paul’s Church in Woldingham, Surrey for family, friends and of course ITV.

In January 2011, Katie confirmed she had split from Alex and admitted they married too quickly. She said in a statement: ‘Alex and I have had a number of difficulties over the past few months. I accept that these were in part caused by my marrying too quickly – we all make mistakes and this was one.

‘However, Alex changed from the man I fell in love with and some of his behaviour became difficult for me to understand and caused issues.

‘I have tried to help him with these issues but they have put a considerable strain on our relationship.’

Hmmmm we wonder if his cross-dressing alter ego, Roxanne, had anything to do with it?

Kieran Hayler

Third time lucky? It doesn’t look like it. Katie has recently announced she will be divorcing her third husband Kieran Hayler after discovering he had cheated on her again.

They first met on Blackberry Messenger in 2012 and just five weeks later Kieran, a part-time stripper, proposed on Christmas Day.

Besotted with each other, the couple couldn’t wait to tie the knot, and a month later flew to the Bahamas for their big day.

A month after their nuptials, they announced Katie was pregnant with their first child together, Jett Riviera Hayler, born that August.

Sticking to the Pricey tradition, in March 2013 the couple had a second ceremony in Weston-super-Mare to bless their marriage. A pregnant Katie was joined by all of her celeb pals for the Willy-Wonka themed wedding.

It wasn’t long before Kieran broke his vows and was caught cheating with her best friend. Yep! Her best friend!

He started therapy for sex addiction in June 2014 where it was revealed he had cheated a second time with another one of her so-called-friends.

All this was going on while Katie was pregnant with the couple’s second child (her fifth) and on August 4, 2014, Bunny Hayler was born.

They renewed their vows just a month after their second wedding anniversary in February 2015 and once more in October 2016 after jetting off on a make-or break-holiday to Barbados.

The final straw for poor Katie was finding out about yet another affair, this time with their nanny, and in August 2017 she announced she was divorcing him.

The divorce is yet to be finalised but Katie hasn’t wasted anytime in trading him in for a younger model and is currently dating 29-year-old fitness instructor Kris Boyson. Do we hear wedding bells?

Words by Leanne Carr.