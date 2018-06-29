Things are getting nasty between these two

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt about Katie Price over the years, it’s that she doesn’t hold back when it comes to speaking her mind.

And on Thursday the Loose Women star stayed true to her fiery reputation when she lashed out at ex Kieran Hayler and his supposed new girlfriend in a series of furious social media posts.

Taking to Instagram, 40-year-old KP claimed she’s already met the woman in question – who she names as Michelle – but then goes on slam their relationship before warning Kieran about ‘karma’.

‘I finally met Kieran’s new girlfriend who he dating while we were together along with Chloe Bull … ouch to them,’ she wrote next to a quote about cheating.

Katie previously accused her husband of five years of having a fling with 19-year-old Co-op worker Chloe Bull, who has since furiously denied the claims.

In another photo which read ‘I have no respect for women who help married men cheat,’ the former glamour model – who shares four-year-old Jett and three-year-old Bunny with Kieran – then continued her rant.

‘It was lovely to meet Michell Kieran’s new girlfriend… I said I’m happy for her but he will cheat on her too! I want it amicable… And remember I’m innocent yet being played in the media as I’m in the wrong I love karma and it’s coming his way.’

In one final blow, the telly star wrote: ‘The Only thing I got precious out of that t**t was Jett and Bunny.’ Eeeek!

Pricey has since deleted the cutting messages, but instead replaced them with a gushing post about her toyboy Kris Boyson saying she wishes she’d met him ‘years ago’.

Next to a cosy snap of the new couple, she wrote: ‘This is the real gentleman @krisboyson that’s puts a smile on my face everyday that treats me like a women should be treated ! He is perfect in every way and wish I met him Years ago … he is my total rock in every way and I feel so lucky everyday.’