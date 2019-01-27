What do you think?

Katie Price has received a mixed reaction from her fans after she set up an Instagram account for her disabled son Harvey – just days after winning the backing of MPs to make online abuse a crime.

The former glamour model revealed on her Instagram that 16-year-old Harvey now has his own account and encouraged her followers to follow him.

Katie captioned a video of Harvey: ‘My beautiful baby boy wants to learn to post on his own page his drawings playing the keyboard and everything else @mrharveyprice.’

While in the clip, Harvey said: ‘Hello everyone. My Instagram name is Harvey Price.’ He then starts singing and dancing to Drake.

Harvey’s bio reveals that he loves ‘frogs’, ‘drawing’ and ‘Gatwick Express’.

At the moment, Harvey is only following two people, his mum and younger brother, Junior.

But shortly after Katie’s announcement, many fans commented that it would be better for Harvey to have a private Instagram account, like his brother Junior, instead of a public one.

One fan said: ‘I think he should have an account, I think he should be allowed to post whatever HE wants, as a vulnerable young adult I think his account should be set to private and not open to everyone, and anyone.’

Another said: ‘Harvey is a vulnerable 16 yr old who’s been bullied in the past yet his account is public?’

While a third added: ‘I also have a son with autism and understand why he may want his own insta account although I’ve noticed anyone can follow him, maybe it should be private like juniors??’

Meanwhile, earlier this week Katie’s petition to make online abuse a specific criminal offence won the backing of MPs.

She launched the petition, dubbed Harvey’s Law, in 2017 after her son was targeted by vile trolls because of his disabilities.

Harvey is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.