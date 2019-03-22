Has Katie finally forgiven her ex best friend?

Katie Price has hinted that she’s put her long-standing feud with former BFF Jane Pountney behind her with a string of cryptic messages.

The pair had a huge fall out back in 2014 after Jane allegedly had an affair with the KP’s ex Kieran Hayler.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Katie Price forced to pay £12k a MONTH to clear her debts – but she still plans to buy a luxury new car

But it looks as though things 40-year-old Katie is ready to forgive, as she’s now shared quotes about ‘trusting again,’ and ‘moving forward’.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five posted an image which began: ‘Today I decided to forgive you,’ as she penned alongside it: ‘I did something so amazing that needed strength courage and something I never thought I’d ever do last night so proud of myself.’

Not stopping there, she then shared another post that read: ‘People are meant to betray you. Your friend had betrayed you many times. Never trust someone again,’ to which she added: ‘Yes she did but we were talking all night.’

Before adding: ‘But we have spoken and know in-depth how and why it ended up like that.’

The former Loose Women star went on to acknowledged that a relationship ‘can never “go back” to the way it was’, before adding another quote which read: ‘Forgiving them isn’t the hard part, it’s trusting them again.’

Hinting at the mystery feud, Pricey commented: ‘Something I’m going to work on with her.’

She continued: ‘So proud I got through the storm.

‘I can’t forgive everyone who has betrayed yet but I’ve made a start.’

Finally, Katie added: ‘Last year was toughest year with loads to deal with. I’ve ridden the storm and now back to calmness and myself again.’

While Katie didn’t specify who she was talking about in the social media spree, she has previously spoken out about her fractured relationship with Jane.

The pair were best friends since their childhood, with Jane was even stepping up as Maid Of Honour at her wedding to both Kieran and Alex Reid.

But things hit rock bottom when Jane’s supposed seven-month affair with Kieran was exposed when Katie caught them in the middle of a sex act while they were on holiday together in Cape Verde in 2014.